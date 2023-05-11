Sagar Cements stock surges 6% after strong earnings

stocks_sensex_nifty

Shares of Sagar Cements Ltd advanced over 6 percent on May 11 after the company reported a profit in March quarter compared to loss a year ago.

At 10am, the stock was trading at Rs 213 on BSE, up 5 percent from previous close while India's benchmark Sensex fell 0.03 percent to 61,920 points.

The company reported a net profit of Rs 98 crore in March quarter compared to a net loss of Rs 19.15 crore last year. Net consolidated total income stood at Rs 802.58 crore, up 59 percent to Rs 5-6 crore.

" We have ended FY23 on a positive note with strong volume growth and moderating raw material prices. Furthermore, the year also marks the milestone of us achieving 10 MnT capacity following the acquisition of Andhra Cements. This acquisition helps us further solidify our position in our core markets and helps us better serve our customers in a cost effective way"- said Sreekanth Reddy, joint managing director of the company.

Sales volumes increased 20 percent during the quarter to 1.35 million tones from 1.13 MT last year. Operating EBITDA fell 36 percent to Rs 8.86 crore.

As on March 31, 2023, the company's net worth stood at Rs 1,688.93 crore, net debt was Rs 1261.64 crore.

" Good demand from infrastructure projects and the IHB segment helped sustain high volumes. The volumes would have been even higher but for labour unavailability due to the festive season and unseasonal rains during the end of Q4. Input prices i.e. coal and pet coke were moderated during the quarter. A benign pricing environment negated the dual benefit of high operating leverage and lower raw material prices. Our efforts towards cost rationalization and efficiency optimization helped us limit the overall impact of the soft pricing environment" Reddy said.

Some of our key initiatives in recent years towards containing costs include building railway sidings, captive power plants and waste heat recovery systems. We are hopeful of seeing the full benefits from these over the coming years", Reddy added.