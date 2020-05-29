App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 09:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

Sagar Cements Q4 profit down 94% to Rs 1.18 crore

The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.75 crore in January-March, 2018-19, Sagar Cements said in a BSE filing.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sagar Cements on Friday reported 94 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1.18 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020 due to COVID-19 related disturbances in the market.

The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 18.75 crore in January-March, 2018-19, Sagar Cements said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations was down 17.02 percent to Rs 303.57 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 365.84 crore in the year-ago period.

Close

“The pandemic also disrupted logistics & labour movement impacting sales activities,” the company said adding “We anticipate that ex-COVID-19, the Q4 could have grown by 10 percent.”

related news

Sagar Cements Joint Managing Director Sreekanth Reddy said, while lower operating leverage impacted margins and operating profitability, benign input prices and the company's cost rationalization measures helped soften the overall impact.

Total expenses in March quarter 2020 were at Rs 294.77 crore as against Rs 338.02 crore, down 12.79 percent.

However, in 2019-20,  Sagar Cements' net profit was up 95.21 percent to Rs 26.53 crore. It was Rs 13.59 crore in the previous year.

Revenue from operation in the fiscal was Rs 1,175.15 crore, down 3.48 percent from Rs 1,217.55 crore in 2018-19.

On the outlook, Reddy said:”While the logistics and demand related headwinds may persist in near term, we are hopeful that our recent strategic measures will help us to further enhance our efficiencies and lower our operating expenses”

“Going ahead, a gradual pick-up in the construction and liquidity levels along with easing of labour and goods movement will help revive the demand for the sector, he added.

Shares of Sagar Cements on Friday settled at Rs 274.25 apiece on BSE, down 0.45 percent from the previous close.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 29, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Business #Results #Sagar Cements

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Indian carriers in 'survival' mode, need sustainable revival: IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac

Indian carriers in 'survival' mode, need sustainable revival: IATA CEO Alexandre de Juniac

Coronavirus wrap May 29: Jharkhand airlifts migrant workers from Leh; India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses that of China

Coronavirus wrap May 29: Jharkhand airlifts migrant workers from Leh; India's COVID-19 death toll surpasses that of China

Middle East rich most cautious after oil plunge, COVID-19 crisis: Barclays

Middle East rich most cautious after oil plunge, COVID-19 crisis: Barclays

most popular

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Was Amartya Sen right after all?

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Coronavirus pandemic | Health ministry okays reuse of PPE goggles. Here’s how to clean it

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.