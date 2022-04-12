 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sagar Cements Q4 PAT may dip 63.5% YoY to Rs. 18.2 cr: ICICI Direct

Apr 12, 2022 / 04:52 PM IST

Net Sales are expected to increase by 23.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 54.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 516 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Cement sector. The brokerage house expects Sagar Cements to report net profit at Rs. 18.2 crore down 63.5% year-on-year (up 293.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 33.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 50.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 69.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #cement #earnings #ICICI Direct #Result Poll #Sagar Cements
