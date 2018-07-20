App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 08:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Sagar Cements Q1 net down 41% to Rs 5.82 cr

Its total income for the June quarter of 2018-19 was down 8.38 per cent to Rs 275.44 crore as compared to Rs 300.65 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sagar Cements today reported a 41.62 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 5.82 crore for the first quarter of the current fiscal. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 9.97 crore during the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total income for the June quarter of 2018-19 was down 8.38 per cent to Rs 275.44 crore as compared to Rs 300.65 crore in the year-ago period, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

"Our Waste heat recovery plant remained shut down for a brief period from 9th June to 30th June, to enable its upgradation from 6 MW capacity to 8.8 MW capacity. But for this, our profitability would have been still better," Sagar Cements Executive Director Sreekanth Reddy said.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 08:06 am

tags #earnings #Results #Sagar Cements

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.