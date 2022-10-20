 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sagar Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore, up 61.16% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore in September 2022 up 61.16% from Rs. 266.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.65 crore in September 2022 down 123.83% from Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.16 crore in September 2022 down 17.76% from Rs. 48.83 crore in September 2021.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 192.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.61% returns over the last 6 months and -32.80% over the last 12 months.

Sagar Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 428.91 484.06 266.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 428.91 484.06 266.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 73.32 70.98 48.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.85 8.03 9.48
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -16.39 8.02 -8.19
Power & Fuel 200.48 173.47 --
Employees Cost 18.87 21.90 16.79
Depreciation 21.24 20.29 13.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 126.68 133.03 157.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.14 48.34 28.90
Other Income 21.06 18.40 6.33
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.92 66.74 35.23
Interest 25.80 23.37 6.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.88 43.37 28.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.88 43.37 28.43
Tax -2.23 15.70 8.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -4.65 27.67 19.51
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -4.65 27.67 19.51
Equity Share Capital 26.14 26.14 23.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 2.21 1.66
Diluted EPS -0.36 2.21 1.66
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.36 2.21 1.66
Diluted EPS -0.36 2.21 1.66
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sagar Cement #Sagar Cements
first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.