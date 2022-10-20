Sagar Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore, up 61.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore in September 2022 up 61.16% from Rs. 266.14 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.65 crore in September 2022 down 123.83% from Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.16 crore in September 2022 down 17.76% from Rs. 48.83 crore in September 2021.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 192.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.61% returns over the last 6 months and -32.80% over the last 12 months.