English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sagar Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore, up 61.16% Y-o-Y

    October 20, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore in September 2022 up 61.16% from Rs. 266.14 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.65 crore in September 2022 down 123.83% from Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.16 crore in September 2022 down 17.76% from Rs. 48.83 crore in September 2021.

    Sagar Cement shares closed at 192.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.61% returns over the last 6 months and -32.80% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Sagar Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations428.91484.06266.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations428.91484.06266.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.3270.9848.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.858.039.48
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.398.02-8.19
    Power & Fuel200.48173.47--
    Employees Cost18.8721.9016.79
    Depreciation21.2420.2913.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses126.68133.03157.16
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.1448.3428.90
    Other Income21.0618.406.33
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.9266.7435.23
    Interest25.8023.376.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.8843.3728.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.8843.3728.43
    Tax-2.2315.708.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.6527.6719.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.6527.6719.51
    Equity Share Capital26.1426.1423.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.362.211.66
    Diluted EPS-0.362.211.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.362.211.66
    Diluted EPS-0.362.211.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sagar Cement #Sagar Cements
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:33 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.