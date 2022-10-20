Sagar Cement Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore, up 61.16% Y-o-Y
October 20, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 428.91 crore in September 2022 up 61.16% from Rs. 266.14 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.65 crore in September 2022 down 123.83% from Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.16 crore in September 2022 down 17.76% from Rs. 48.83 crore in September 2021.
Sagar Cement shares closed at 192.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.61% returns over the last 6 months and -32.80% over the last 12 months.
|Sagar Cements
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|428.91
|484.06
|266.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|428.91
|484.06
|266.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|73.32
|70.98
|48.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.85
|8.03
|9.48
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.39
|8.02
|-8.19
|Power & Fuel
|200.48
|173.47
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.87
|21.90
|16.79
|Depreciation
|21.24
|20.29
|13.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|126.68
|133.03
|157.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.14
|48.34
|28.90
|Other Income
|21.06
|18.40
|6.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|18.92
|66.74
|35.23
|Interest
|25.80
|23.37
|6.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.88
|43.37
|28.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.88
|43.37
|28.43
|Tax
|-2.23
|15.70
|8.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.65
|27.67
|19.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.65
|27.67
|19.51
|Equity Share Capital
|26.14
|26.14
|23.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|2.21
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|2.21
|1.66
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.36
|2.21
|1.66
|Diluted EPS
|-0.36
|2.21
|1.66
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited