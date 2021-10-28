Sagar Cement Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 266.14 crore, up 9.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 266.14 crore in September 2021 up 9.93% from Rs. 242.11 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2021 down 55.68% from Rs. 44.02 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.83 crore in September 2021 down 43.37% from Rs. 86.22 crore in September 2020.

Sagar Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.66 in September 2021 from Rs. 18.94 in September 2020.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 270.15 on October 27, 2021 (NSE) and has given 85.21% returns over the last 6 months and 77.79% over the last 12 months.