Last Updated : Oct 22, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sagar Cement Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 242.11 crore, up 26.01% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 242.11 crore in September 2020 up 26.01% from Rs. 192.13 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.02 crore in September 2020 up 619.28% from Rs. 6.12 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.22 crore in September 2020 up 191.78% from Rs. 29.55 crore in September 2019.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 18.94 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.84 in September 2019.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 689.05 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 139.38% returns over the last 6 months and 29.74% over the last 12 months.

Sagar Cements
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations242.11194.85192.13
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations242.11194.85192.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials34.5924.3840.14
Purchase of Traded Goods7.744.9918.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.968.02-22.87
Power & Fuel40.6531.5560.62
Employees Cost18.1812.4012.98
Depreciation14.0913.9013.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses64.7146.3456.67
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax66.1153.2713.12
Other Income6.024.283.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.1357.5516.12
Interest6.056.828.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.0850.737.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax66.0850.737.14
Tax22.0616.741.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities44.0233.996.12
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period44.0233.996.12
Equity Share Capital23.5022.2821.95
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.9415.262.84
Diluted EPS18.9415.262.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.9415.262.84
Diluted EPS18.9415.262.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 22, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sagar Cement #Sagar Cements

