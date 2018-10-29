Sagar Cement Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 202.97 crore, up 18.61% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 202.97 crore in September 2018 up 18.61% from Rs. 171.12 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.62 crore in September 2018 down 83.54% from Rs. 15.92 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.11 crore in September 2018 down 37.36% from Rs. 38.49 crore in September 2017.

Sagar Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.28 in September 2018 from Rs. 7.80 in September 2017.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 618.00 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -32.95% returns over the last 6 months and 1.37% over the last 12 months.