    Sagar Cement Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 502.18 crore, up 6.66% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 502.18 crore in March 2023 up 6.66% from Rs. 470.84 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2023 down 92.15% from Rs. 16.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 51.96 crore in March 2023 down 38.67% from Rs. 84.72 crore in March 2022.

    Sagar Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.10 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2022.

    Sagar Cement shares closed at 195.05 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.79% returns over the last 6 months and -8.98% over the last 12 months.

    Sagar Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations502.18495.25470.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations502.18495.25470.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials92.5378.0368.45
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.794.706.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.2526.7116.42
    Power & Fuel194.74175.21147.22
    Employees Cost21.2820.9923.67
    Depreciation21.6221.7520.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses150.53138.37139.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4429.4948.55
    Other Income17.9022.3215.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.3451.8163.93
    Interest27.4627.7030.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.8824.1133.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.8824.1133.82
    Tax1.609.1917.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.2814.9216.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.2814.9216.31
    Equity Share Capital26.1426.1423.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.101.141.39
    Diluted EPS0.101.141.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.101.141.39
    Diluted EPS0.101.141.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 10:22 pm