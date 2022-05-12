Sagar Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 470.84 crore, up 54.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 470.84 crore in March 2022 up 54.38% from Rs. 304.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.31 crore in March 2022 down 61.2% from Rs. 42.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.72 crore in March 2022 up 1.56% from Rs. 83.42 crore in March 2021.

Sagar Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.90 in March 2021.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 210.60 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.61% returns over the last 6 months and 26.52% over the last 12 months.