Sagar Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 470.84 crore, up 54.38% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 470.84 crore in March 2022 up 54.38% from Rs. 304.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.31 crore in March 2022 down 61.2% from Rs. 42.04 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.72 crore in March 2022 up 1.56% from Rs. 83.42 crore in March 2021.

Sagar Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.90 in March 2021.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 210.60 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.61% returns over the last 6 months and 26.52% over the last 12 months.

Sagar Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 470.84 248.19 304.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 470.84 248.19 304.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 68.45 46.90 52.70
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.27 6.93 3.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 16.42 -25.07 0.04
Power & Fuel 147.22 -- 60.27
Employees Cost 23.67 16.23 20.33
Depreciation 20.79 14.24 14.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 139.47 164.01 89.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.55 24.95 64.71
Other Income 15.38 7.27 4.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 63.93 32.22 69.41
Interest 30.11 12.07 6.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 33.82 20.15 63.08
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 33.82 20.15 63.08
Tax 17.51 5.87 21.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.31 14.28 42.04
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.31 14.28 42.04
Equity Share Capital 23.50 23.50 23.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 1.22 17.90
Diluted EPS 1.39 1.22 17.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.39 1.22 17.90
Diluted EPS 1.39 1.22 17.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

May 12, 2022
