    Sagar Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 470.84 crore, up 54.38% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 470.84 crore in March 2022 up 54.38% from Rs. 304.99 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.31 crore in March 2022 down 61.2% from Rs. 42.04 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.72 crore in March 2022 up 1.56% from Rs. 83.42 crore in March 2021.

    Sagar Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 17.90 in March 2021.

    Close

    Sagar Cement shares closed at 210.60 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.61% returns over the last 6 months and 26.52% over the last 12 months.

    Sagar Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations470.84248.19304.99
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations470.84248.19304.99
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials68.4546.9052.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.276.933.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.42-25.070.04
    Power & Fuel147.22--60.27
    Employees Cost23.6716.2320.33
    Depreciation20.7914.2414.01
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses139.47164.0189.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax48.5524.9564.71
    Other Income15.387.274.70
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax63.9332.2269.41
    Interest30.1112.076.33
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax33.8220.1563.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax33.8220.1563.08
    Tax17.515.8721.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities16.3114.2842.04
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period16.3114.2842.04
    Equity Share Capital23.5023.5023.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.391.2217.90
    Diluted EPS1.391.2217.90
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.391.2217.90
    Diluted EPS1.391.2217.90
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Tags: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sagar Cement #Sagar Cements
    first published: May 12, 2022 12:52 pm
