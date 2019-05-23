Sagar Cement Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 268.26 crore, up 27.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 268.26 crore in March 2019 up 27.94% from Rs. 209.68 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.90 crore in March 2019 up 160.4% from Rs. 6.49 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.04 crore in March 2019 up 48.6% from Rs. 30.31 crore in March 2018.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 8.28 in March 2019 from Rs. 3.18 in March 2018.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 622.55 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.23% returns over the last 6 months and -31.88% over the last 12 months.