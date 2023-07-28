English
    Sagar Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 412.75 crore, down 14.73% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:Net Sales at Rs 412.75 crore in June 2023 down 14.73% from Rs. 484.06 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in June 2023 down 90.75% from Rs. 27.67 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 38.54 crore in June 2023 down 55.72% from Rs. 87.03 crore in June 2022.
    Sagar Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in June 2022.Sagar Cement shares closed at 203.40 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.48% returns over the last 6 months and 15.40% over the last 12 months.
    Sagar Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations412.75502.18484.06
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations412.75502.18484.06
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials77.6792.5370.98
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.324.798.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.544.258.02
    Power & Fuel155.62194.74173.47
    Employees Cost19.8221.2821.90
    Depreciation20.5321.6220.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses123.02150.53133.03
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.3112.4448.34
    Other Income5.7017.9018.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.0130.3466.74
    Interest14.2827.4623.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.732.8843.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.732.8843.37
    Tax1.171.6015.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.561.2827.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.561.2827.67
    Equity Share Capital26.1426.1426.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.102.21
    Diluted EPS0.200.102.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.200.102.21
    Diluted EPS0.200.102.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    July 28, 2023

