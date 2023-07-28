Sagar Cement Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 412.75 crore, down 14.73% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 412.75 502.18 484.06 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 412.75 502.18 484.06 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 77.67 92.53 70.98 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.32 4.79 8.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.54 4.25 8.02 Power & Fuel 155.62 194.74 173.47 Employees Cost 19.82 21.28 21.90 Depreciation 20.53 21.62 20.29 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 123.02 150.53 133.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.31 12.44 48.34 Other Income 5.70 17.90 18.40 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.01 30.34 66.74 Interest 14.28 27.46 23.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.73 2.88 43.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.73 2.88 43.37 Tax 1.17 1.60 15.70 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2.56 1.28 27.67 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2.56 1.28 27.67 Equity Share Capital 26.14 26.14 26.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.20 0.10 2.21 Diluted EPS 0.20 0.10 2.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.20 0.10 2.21 Diluted EPS 0.20 0.10 2.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited