Sagar Cement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.06 crore, up 70.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 484.06 crore in June 2022 up 70.46% from Rs. 283.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.67 crore in June 2022 down 36.19% from Rs. 43.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.03 crore in June 2022 up 2.03% from Rs. 85.30 crore in June 2021.

Sagar Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.45 in June 2021.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 171.85 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.97% returns over the last 6 months and -26.16% over the last 12 months.