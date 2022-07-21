 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sagar Cement Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.06 crore, up 70.46% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:49 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 484.06 crore in June 2022 up 70.46% from Rs. 283.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.67 crore in June 2022 down 36.19% from Rs. 43.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.03 crore in June 2022 up 2.03% from Rs. 85.30 crore in June 2021.

Sagar Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 18.45 in June 2021.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 171.85 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.97% returns over the last 6 months and -26.16% over the last 12 months.

Sagar Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 484.06 470.84 283.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 484.06 470.84 283.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 70.98 68.45 49.17
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.03 6.27 3.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.02 16.42 -6.85
Power & Fuel 173.47 147.22 64.65
Employees Cost 21.90 23.67 16.31
Depreciation 20.29 20.79 13.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 133.03 139.47 78.61
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 48.34 48.55 65.19
Other Income 18.40 15.38 6.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 66.74 63.93 71.99
Interest 23.37 30.11 6.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 43.37 33.82 65.63
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 43.37 33.82 65.63
Tax 15.70 17.51 22.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 27.67 16.31 43.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 27.67 16.31 43.36
Equity Share Capital 26.14 23.50 23.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 1.39 18.45
Diluted EPS 2.21 1.39 18.45
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 1.39 18.45
Diluted EPS 2.21 1.39 18.45
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 21, 2022 08:44 am
