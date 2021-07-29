Sagar Cement Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 283.98 crore, up 45.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.98 crore in June 2021 up 45.74% from Rs. 194.85 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 43.36 crore in June 2021 up 27.57% from Rs. 33.99 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.30 crore in June 2021 up 19.38% from Rs. 71.45 crore in June 2020.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 18.45 in June 2021 from Rs. 15.26 in June 2020.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 1,339.75 on July 28, 2021 (BSE) and has given 102.78% returns over the last 6 months and 188.09% over the last 12 months.