App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 2 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 31st July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2020 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sagar Cement Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 194.85 crore, down 23.4% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 194.85 crore in June 2020 down 23.4% from Rs. 254.36 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.99 crore in June 2020 up 38.96% from Rs. 24.46 crore in June 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 71.45 crore in June 2020 up 24.61% from Rs. 57.34 crore in June 2019.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 15.26 in June 2020 from Rs. 11.99 in June 2019.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 466.15 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.80% returns over the last 6 months and -24.64% over the last 12 months.

Sagar Cements
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations194.85215.24254.36
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations194.85215.24254.36
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials24.3840.7145.23
Purchase of Traded Goods4.996.8610.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks8.02-0.07-2.19
Power & Fuel31.5551.2663.17
Employees Cost12.4016.4912.65
Depreciation13.9014.9412.12
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses46.3469.3972.17
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.2715.6640.57
Other Income4.285.054.65
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax57.5520.7145.22
Interest6.828.087.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.7312.6337.40
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax50.7312.6337.40
Tax16.744.0412.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities33.998.5924.46
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period33.998.5924.46
Equity Share Capital22.2822.2820.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.263.9111.99
Diluted EPS15.263.9111.99
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.263.9111.99
Diluted EPS15.263.9111.99
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 30, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sagar Cement #Sagar Cements

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.