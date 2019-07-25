Sagar Cement Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 254.36 crore, up 28.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 254.36 crore in June 2019 up 28.19% from Rs. 198.42 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 24.46 crore in June 2019 up 246.46% from Rs. 7.06 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 57.34 crore in June 2019 up 125.93% from Rs. 25.38 crore in June 2018.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 11.99 in June 2019 from Rs. 3.46 in June 2018.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 624.40 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.14% returns over the last 6 months and -20.07% over the last 12 months.