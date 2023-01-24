Sagar Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 495.25 crore, up 99.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 495.25 crore in December 2022 up 99.54% from Rs. 248.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2022 up 4.48% from Rs. 14.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.56 crore in December 2022 up 58.33% from Rs. 46.46 crore in December 2021.