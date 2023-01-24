 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sagar Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 495.25 crore, up 99.54% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 495.25 crore in December 2022 up 99.54% from Rs. 248.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2022 up 4.48% from Rs. 14.28 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.56 crore in December 2022 up 58.33% from Rs. 46.46 crore in December 2021.

Sagar Cements
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 495.25 428.91 248.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 495.25 428.91 248.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.03 73.32 46.90
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.70 6.85 6.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 26.71 -16.39 -25.07
Power & Fuel -- 200.48 --
Employees Cost 20.99 18.87 16.23
Depreciation 21.75 21.24 14.24
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 313.58 126.68 164.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.49 -2.14 24.95
Other Income 22.32 21.06 7.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 51.81 18.92 32.22
Interest 27.70 25.80 12.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 24.11 -6.88 20.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 24.11 -6.88 20.15
Tax 9.19 -2.23 5.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.92 -4.65 14.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.92 -4.65 14.28
Equity Share Capital 26.14 26.14 23.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.14 -0.36 1.22
Diluted EPS 1.14 -0.36 1.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.14 -0.36 1.22
Diluted EPS 1.14 -0.36 1.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited