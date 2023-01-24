English
    Sagar Cement Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 495.25 crore, up 99.54% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 495.25 crore in December 2022 up 99.54% from Rs. 248.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.92 crore in December 2022 up 4.48% from Rs. 14.28 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.56 crore in December 2022 up 58.33% from Rs. 46.46 crore in December 2021.

    Sagar Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations495.25428.91248.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations495.25428.91248.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.0373.3246.90
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.706.856.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks26.71-16.39-25.07
    Power & Fuel--200.48--
    Employees Cost20.9918.8716.23
    Depreciation21.7521.2414.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses313.58126.68164.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.49-2.1424.95
    Other Income22.3221.067.27
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.8118.9232.22
    Interest27.7025.8012.07
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax24.11-6.8820.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax24.11-6.8820.15
    Tax9.19-2.235.87
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.92-4.6514.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.92-4.6514.28
    Equity Share Capital26.1426.1423.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.14-0.361.22
    Diluted EPS1.14-0.361.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.14-0.361.22
    Diluted EPS1.14-0.361.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited