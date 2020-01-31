Sagar Cement Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 185.85 crore, down 20.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 185.85 crore in December 2019 down 20.02% from Rs. 232.36 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.44 crore in December 2019 down 11200% from Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.68 crore in December 2019 down 36.15% from Rs. 19.86 crore in December 2018.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 540.20 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given -6.44% returns over the last 6 months and -9.76% over the last 12 months.