Sagar Cement Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 232.36 crore, up 28.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 232.36 crore in December 2018 up 28.95% from Rs. 180.20 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in December 2018 down 99.61% from Rs. 10.15 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 19.86 crore in December 2018 down 33.06% from Rs. 29.67 crore in December 2017.

Sagar Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.98 in December 2017.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 598.60 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.29% returns over the last 6 months and -40.38% over the last 12 months.