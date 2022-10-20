 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sagar Cement Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.55 crore, up 28.63% Y-o-Y

Oct 20, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 474.55 crore in September 2022 up 28.63% from Rs. 368.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.25 crore in September 2022 down 300.52% from Rs. 21.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.64 crore in September 2022 down 67.42% from Rs. 63.35 crore in September 2021.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 192.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.61% returns over the last 6 months and -32.80% over the last 12 months.

Sagar Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 474.55 557.72 368.93
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 474.55 557.72 368.93
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 83.39 84.66 63.75
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.85 8.03 4.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.98 7.25 -8.18
Power & Fuel 227.70 214.50 --
Employees Cost 22.94 25.44 20.17
Depreciation 37.93 36.58 19.93
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 146.94 156.81 228.28
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -32.22 24.45 40.85
Other Income 14.93 12.44 2.57
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -17.29 36.89 43.42
Interest 50.27 48.08 11.42
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -67.56 -11.19 32.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -67.56 -11.19 32.00
Tax -18.37 1.91 11.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -49.19 -13.10 20.76
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -49.19 -13.10 20.76
Minority Interest 6.94 5.88 0.31
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -42.25 -7.22 21.07
Equity Share Capital 26.14 26.14 23.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.76 -1.04 1.77
Diluted EPS -3.76 -1.04 1.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.76 -1.04 1.77
Diluted EPS -3.76 -1.04 1.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 20, 2022 09:44 am
