Sagar Cement Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.55 crore, up 28.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 474.55 crore in September 2022 up 28.63% from Rs. 368.93 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.25 crore in September 2022 down 300.52% from Rs. 21.07 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.64 crore in September 2022 down 67.42% from Rs. 63.35 crore in September 2021.
Sagar Cement shares closed at 192.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.61% returns over the last 6 months and -32.80% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sagar Cements
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|474.55
|557.72
|368.93
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|474.55
|557.72
|368.93
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|83.39
|84.66
|63.75
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.85
|8.03
|4.13
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-18.98
|7.25
|-8.18
|Power & Fuel
|227.70
|214.50
|--
|Employees Cost
|22.94
|25.44
|20.17
|Depreciation
|37.93
|36.58
|19.93
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|146.94
|156.81
|228.28
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-32.22
|24.45
|40.85
|Other Income
|14.93
|12.44
|2.57
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-17.29
|36.89
|43.42
|Interest
|50.27
|48.08
|11.42
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-67.56
|-11.19
|32.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-67.56
|-11.19
|32.00
|Tax
|-18.37
|1.91
|11.24
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-49.19
|-13.10
|20.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-49.19
|-13.10
|20.76
|Minority Interest
|6.94
|5.88
|0.31
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-42.25
|-7.22
|21.07
|Equity Share Capital
|26.14
|26.14
|23.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.76
|-1.04
|1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-3.76
|-1.04
|1.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.76
|-1.04
|1.77
|Diluted EPS
|-3.76
|-1.04
|1.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited