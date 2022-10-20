Sagar Cement Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 474.55 crore, up 28.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 474.55 crore in September 2022 up 28.63% from Rs. 368.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 42.25 crore in September 2022 down 300.52% from Rs. 21.07 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.64 crore in September 2022 down 67.42% from Rs. 63.35 crore in September 2021.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 192.40 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.61% returns over the last 6 months and -32.80% over the last 12 months.