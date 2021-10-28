Sagar Cement Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 368.93 crore, up 13.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 368.93 crore in September 2021 up 13.21% from Rs. 325.88 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.07 crore in September 2021 down 58.09% from Rs. 50.27 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.35 crore in September 2021 down 41.38% from Rs. 108.06 crore in September 2020.

Sagar Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.77 in September 2021 from Rs. 21.58 in September 2020.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 270.15 on October 27, 2021 (NSE)