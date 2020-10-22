Sagar Cement Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 325.88 crore, up 22.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 325.88 crore in September 2020 up 22.84% from Rs. 265.28 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.27 crore in September 2020 up 917.61% from Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 108.06 crore in September 2020 up 156.19% from Rs. 42.18 crore in September 2019.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 21.58 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.28 in September 2019.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 689.05 on October 21, 2020 (NSE) and has given 139.38% returns over the last 6 months and 29.74% over the last 12 months.