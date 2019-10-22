Sagar Cement Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 265.28 crore, up 2.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.28 crore in September 2019 up 2.94% from Rs. 257.70 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.94 crore in September 2019 up 161.67% from Rs. 8.01 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.18 crore in September 2019 up 94.2% from Rs. 21.72 crore in September 2018.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.93 in September 2018.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 552.40 on October 18, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.46% returns over the last 6 months and -13.17% over the last 12 months.