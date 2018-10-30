Sagar Cement Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 257.70 crore, Up 9.64% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 257.70 274.90 235.05 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 257.70 274.90 235.05 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 43.26 34.12 34.37 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.44 6.56 7.17 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -11.01 16.83 -21.67 Power & Fuel 88.97 75.56 83.11 Employees Cost 15.31 14.12 12.61 Depreciation 17.14 13.63 13.34 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 94.65 91.27 81.03 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.94 22.81 25.09 Other Income 0.64 0.54 1.86 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.58 23.35 26.95 Interest 15.26 14.11 14.31 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.68 9.24 12.64 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -10.68 9.24 12.64 Tax -2.67 3.42 4.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.01 5.82 8.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.01 5.82 8.54 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -8.01 5.82 8.54 Equity Share Capital 20.40 20.40 20.40 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.93 2.85 4.19 Diluted EPS -3.93 2.85 4.19 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.93 2.85 4.19 Diluted EPS -3.93 2.85 4.19 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited