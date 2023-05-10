Sagar Cement Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 621.54 crore, up 23.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 621.54 crore in March 2023 up 23.88% from Rs. 501.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.53 crore in March 2023 up 973.41% from Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.90 crore in March 2023 up 236.96% from Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2022.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 7.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2022.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 195.05 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.79% returns over the last 6 months and -8.98% over the last 12 months.