    Sagar Cement Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 621.54 crore, up 23.88% Y-o-Y

    May 10, 2023 / 10:38 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 621.54 crore in March 2023 up 23.88% from Rs. 501.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.53 crore in March 2023 up 973.41% from Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 219.90 crore in March 2023 up 236.96% from Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2022.

    Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 7.50 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.63 in March 2022.

    Sagar Cement shares closed at 195.05 on May 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.79% returns over the last 6 months and -8.98% over the last 12 months.

    Sagar Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations621.54575.73501.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations621.54575.73501.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials118.1494.1664.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.794.705.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.3327.8513.93
    Power & Fuel241.82209.51170.58
    Employees Cost25.8425.1226.60
    Depreciation41.5539.7131.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses190.76166.81159.58
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.697.8729.58
    Other Income181.0414.294.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax178.3522.1633.75
    Interest51.9151.3847.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax126.44-29.22-13.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax126.44-29.22-13.38
    Tax28.46-2.035.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities97.98-27.19-19.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period97.98-27.19-19.15
    Minority Interest2.555.177.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates100.53-22.02-11.51
    Equity Share Capital26.1426.1423.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.50-2.08-1.63
    Diluted EPS7.50-2.08-1.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.50-2.08-1.63
    Diluted EPS7.50-2.08-1.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 10, 2023 10:33 pm