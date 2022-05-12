Sagar Cement Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.72 crore, up 20.13% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 501.72 crore in March 2022 up 20.13% from Rs. 417.65 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2022 down 123.04% from Rs. 49.95 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2022 down 38.41% from Rs. 105.96 crore in March 2021.
Sagar Cement shares closed at 210.60 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.61% returns over the last 6 months and 26.52% over the last 12 months.
|Sagar Cements
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|501.72
|333.65
|417.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|501.72
|333.65
|417.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.78
|61.33
|67.55
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.16
|6.18
|3.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|13.93
|-38.33
|1.83
|Power & Fuel
|170.58
|--
|88.38
|Employees Cost
|26.60
|19.71
|23.37
|Depreciation
|31.51
|21.86
|20.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|159.58
|238.46
|128.47
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|29.58
|24.44
|84.23
|Other Income
|4.17
|1.92
|1.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|33.75
|26.36
|85.94
|Interest
|47.13
|18.36
|10.84
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.38
|8.00
|75.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.38
|8.00
|75.10
|Tax
|5.77
|3.38
|25.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-19.15
|4.62
|49.84
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-19.15
|4.62
|49.84
|Minority Interest
|7.64
|0.71
|0.11
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-11.51
|5.33
|49.95
|Equity Share Capital
|23.50
|23.50
|23.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|0.39
|21.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|0.39
|21.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.63
|0.39
|21.24
|Diluted EPS
|-1.63
|0.39
|21.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited