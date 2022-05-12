 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sagar Cement Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.72 crore, up 20.13% Y-o-Y

May 12, 2022 / 12:58 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 501.72 crore in March 2022 up 20.13% from Rs. 417.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2022 down 123.04% from Rs. 49.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2022 down 38.41% from Rs. 105.96 crore in March 2021.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 210.60 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.61% returns over the last 6 months and 26.52% over the last 12 months.

Sagar Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 501.72 333.65 417.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 501.72 333.65 417.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 64.78 61.33 67.55
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.16 6.18 3.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.93 -38.33 1.83
Power & Fuel 170.58 -- 88.38
Employees Cost 26.60 19.71 23.37
Depreciation 31.51 21.86 20.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 159.58 238.46 128.47
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 29.58 24.44 84.23
Other Income 4.17 1.92 1.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.75 26.36 85.94
Interest 47.13 18.36 10.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -13.38 8.00 75.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -13.38 8.00 75.10
Tax 5.77 3.38 25.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -19.15 4.62 49.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -19.15 4.62 49.84
Minority Interest 7.64 0.71 0.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -11.51 5.33 49.95
Equity Share Capital 23.50 23.50 23.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.63 0.39 21.24
Diluted EPS -1.63 0.39 21.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.63 0.39 21.24
Diluted EPS -1.63 0.39 21.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sagar Cement #Sagar Cements
first published: May 12, 2022 12:52 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.