Sagar Cement Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 501.72 crore, up 20.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 501.72 crore in March 2022 up 20.13% from Rs. 417.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.51 crore in March 2022 down 123.04% from Rs. 49.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.26 crore in March 2022 down 38.41% from Rs. 105.96 crore in March 2021.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 210.60 on May 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given -24.61% returns over the last 6 months and 26.52% over the last 12 months.