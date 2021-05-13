MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sagar Cement Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 417.65 crore, up 37.58% Y-o-Y

May 13, 2021 / 12:44 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 417.65 crore in March 2021 up 37.58% from Rs. 303.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.95 crore in March 2021 up 3772.09% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.96 crore in March 2021 up 125.69% from Rs. 46.95 crore in March 2020.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 21.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2020.

Close

Sagar Cement shares closed at 832.25 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.04% returns over the last 6 months and 192.48% over the last 12 months.

Sagar Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations417.65363.67303.57
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations417.65363.67303.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials67.5553.3552.29
Purchase of Traded Goods3.803.756.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.8312.690.38
Power & Fuel88.3867.5476.28
Employees Cost23.3717.5318.90
Depreciation20.0220.3421.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses128.47104.40104.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax84.2384.0723.29
Other Income1.711.992.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax85.9486.0625.59
Interest10.8411.2614.49
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax75.1074.8011.10
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax75.1074.8011.10
Tax25.2625.219.92
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities49.8449.591.18
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period49.8449.591.18
Minority Interest0.110.080.11
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates49.9549.671.29
Equity Share Capital23.5023.5022.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.2421.150.54
Diluted EPS21.2421.150.54
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.2421.150.54
Diluted EPS21.2421.150.54
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sagar Cement #Sagar Cements
first published: May 13, 2021 12:33 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.