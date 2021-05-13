Sagar Cement Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 417.65 crore, up 37.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 417.65 crore in March 2021 up 37.58% from Rs. 303.57 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.95 crore in March 2021 up 3772.09% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 105.96 crore in March 2021 up 125.69% from Rs. 46.95 crore in March 2020.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 21.24 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.54 in March 2020.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 832.25 on May 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given 16.04% returns over the last 6 months and 192.48% over the last 12 months.