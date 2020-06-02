Sagar Cement Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 303.57 crore, down 17.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 303.57 crore in March 2020 down 17.02% from Rs. 365.84 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2020 down 93.12% from Rs. 18.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.95 crore in March 2020 down 25.05% from Rs. 62.64 crore in March 2019.

Sagar Cement EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.54 in March 2020 from Rs. 9.19 in March 2019.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 293.95 on June 01, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.76% returns over the last 6 months and -57.67% over the last 12 months.