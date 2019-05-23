Sagar Cement Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 365.84 crore, up 24.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 365.84 crore in March 2019 up 24.06% from Rs. 294.88 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.75 crore in March 2019 up 295.57% from Rs. 4.74 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.64 crore in March 2019 up 54.67% from Rs. 40.50 crore in March 2018.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 9.19 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.26 in March 2018.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 622.55 on May 22, 2019 (NSE) and has given -10.23% returns over the last 6 months and -31.88% over the last 12 months.