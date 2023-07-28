Sagar Cement Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 539.67 crore, down 3.24% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 539.67 621.54 557.72 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 539.67 621.54 557.72 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 101.98 118.14 84.66 Purchase of Traded Goods 5.32 4.79 8.03 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.37 1.33 7.25 Power & Fuel 209.30 241.82 214.50 Employees Cost 26.84 25.84 25.44 Depreciation 49.59 41.55 36.58 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 173.12 190.76 156.81 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -19.11 -2.69 24.45 Other Income 3.91 181.04 12.44 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -15.20 178.35 36.89 Interest 43.67 51.91 48.08 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -58.87 126.44 -11.19 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -58.87 126.44 -11.19 Tax -16.64 28.46 1.91 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -42.23 97.98 -13.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -42.23 97.98 -13.10 Minority Interest 2.46 2.55 5.88 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -39.77 100.53 -7.22 Equity Share Capital 26.14 26.14 26.14 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.23 7.50 -1.04 Diluted EPS -3.23 7.50 -1.04 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -3.23 7.50 -1.04 Diluted EPS -3.23 7.50 -1.04 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited