    Sagar Cement Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 539.67 crore, down 3.24% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 08:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:Net Sales at Rs 539.67 crore in June 2023 down 3.24% from Rs. 557.72 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 39.77 crore in June 2023 down 450.83% from Rs. 7.22 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.39 crore in June 2023 down 53.19% from Rs. 73.47 crore in June 2022.Sagar Cement shares closed at 203.40 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.48% returns over the last 6 months and 15.40% over the last 12 months.
    Sagar Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations539.67621.54557.72
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations539.67621.54557.72
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.98118.1484.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.324.798.03
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.371.337.25
    Power & Fuel209.30241.82214.50
    Employees Cost26.8425.8425.44
    Depreciation49.5941.5536.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses173.12190.76156.81
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-19.11-2.6924.45
    Other Income3.91181.0412.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-15.20178.3536.89
    Interest43.6751.9148.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-58.87126.44-11.19
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-58.87126.44-11.19
    Tax-16.6428.461.91
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-42.2397.98-13.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-42.2397.98-13.10
    Minority Interest2.462.555.88
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-39.77100.53-7.22
    Equity Share Capital26.1426.1426.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.237.50-1.04
    Diluted EPS-3.237.50-1.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.237.50-1.04
    Diluted EPS-3.237.50-1.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

