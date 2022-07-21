Sagar Cement Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.72 crore, up 42.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 557.72 crore in June 2022 up 42.07% from Rs. 392.57 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.22 crore in June 2022 down 114.04% from Rs. 51.43 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.47 crore in June 2022 down 34.33% from Rs. 111.87 crore in June 2021.
Sagar Cement shares closed at 171.85 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.97% returns over the last 6 months and -26.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sagar Cements
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|557.72
|501.72
|392.57
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|557.72
|501.72
|392.57
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|84.66
|64.78
|65.26
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8.03
|5.16
|3.59
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.25
|13.93
|-16.28
|Power & Fuel
|214.50
|170.58
|100.10
|Employees Cost
|25.44
|26.60
|19.07
|Depreciation
|36.58
|31.51
|19.41
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|156.81
|159.58
|113.72
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.45
|29.58
|87.70
|Other Income
|12.44
|4.17
|4.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|36.89
|33.75
|92.46
|Interest
|48.08
|47.13
|15.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-11.19
|-13.38
|76.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-11.19
|-13.38
|76.89
|Tax
|1.91
|5.77
|26.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-13.10
|-19.15
|50.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-13.10
|-19.15
|50.09
|Minority Interest
|5.88
|7.64
|1.34
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.22
|-11.51
|51.43
|Equity Share Capital
|26.14
|23.50
|23.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|-1.63
|21.31
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|-1.63
|21.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.04
|-1.63
|21.31
|Diluted EPS
|-1.04
|-1.63
|21.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited