Sagar Cement Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.72 crore, up 42.07% Y-o-Y

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:48 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 557.72 crore in June 2022 up 42.07% from Rs. 392.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.22 crore in June 2022 down 114.04% from Rs. 51.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.47 crore in June 2022 down 34.33% from Rs. 111.87 crore in June 2021.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 171.85 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.97% returns over the last 6 months and -26.16% over the last 12 months.

Sagar Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 557.72 501.72 392.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 557.72 501.72 392.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 84.66 64.78 65.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 8.03 5.16 3.59
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.25 13.93 -16.28
Power & Fuel 214.50 170.58 100.10
Employees Cost 25.44 26.60 19.07
Depreciation 36.58 31.51 19.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 156.81 159.58 113.72
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.45 29.58 87.70
Other Income 12.44 4.17 4.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 36.89 33.75 92.46
Interest 48.08 47.13 15.57
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -11.19 -13.38 76.89
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -11.19 -13.38 76.89
Tax 1.91 5.77 26.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -13.10 -19.15 50.09
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -13.10 -19.15 50.09
Minority Interest 5.88 7.64 1.34
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.22 -11.51 51.43
Equity Share Capital 26.14 23.50 23.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.04 -1.63 21.31
Diluted EPS -1.04 -1.63 21.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.04 -1.63 21.31
Diluted EPS -1.04 -1.63 21.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

