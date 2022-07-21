Sagar Cement Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 557.72 crore, up 42.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 557.72 crore in June 2022 up 42.07% from Rs. 392.57 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.22 crore in June 2022 down 114.04% from Rs. 51.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 73.47 crore in June 2022 down 34.33% from Rs. 111.87 crore in June 2021.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 171.85 on July 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -36.97% returns over the last 6 months and -26.16% over the last 12 months.