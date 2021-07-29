MARKET NEWS

English
Sagar Cement Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 392.57 crore, up 48.63% Y-o-Y

July 29, 2021 / 02:21 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:

Net Sales at Rs 392.57 crore in June 2021 up 48.63% from Rs. 264.12 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.43 crore in June 2021 up 42.35% from Rs. 36.13 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 111.87 crore in June 2021 up 27.41% from Rs. 87.80 crore in June 2020.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 21.31 in June 2021 from Rs. 16.16 in June 2020.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 1,342.00 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 102.90% returns over the last 6 months and 188.60% over the last 12 months.

Sagar Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations392.57417.65264.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations392.57417.65264.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials65.2667.5531.53
Purchase of Traded Goods3.593.804.99
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-16.281.8313.04
Power & Fuel100.1088.3844.55
Employees Cost19.0723.3714.54
Depreciation19.4120.0219.95
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses113.72128.4768.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax87.7084.2367.06
Other Income4.761.710.79
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax92.4685.9467.85
Interest15.5710.8412.81
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax76.8975.1055.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax76.8975.1055.04
Tax26.8025.2619.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.0949.8436.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.0949.8436.00
Minority Interest1.340.110.13
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.4349.9536.13
Equity Share Capital23.5023.5022.28
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.3121.2416.16
Diluted EPS21.3121.2416.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS21.3121.2416.16
Diluted EPS21.3121.2416.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sagar Cement #Sagar Cements
first published: Jul 29, 2021 02:11 pm

