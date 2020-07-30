Sagar Cement Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 264.12 crore, down 23.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 264.12 crore in June 2020 down 23.27% from Rs. 344.20 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 36.13 crore in June 2020 up 22.27% from Rs. 29.55 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.80 crore in June 2020 up 9.65% from Rs. 80.07 crore in June 2019.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 16.16 in June 2020 from Rs. 14.47 in June 2019.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 466.15 on July 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -13.80% returns over the last 6 months and -24.64% over the last 12 months.