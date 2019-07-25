Sagar Cement Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 344.20 crore, up 25.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 344.20 crore in June 2019 up 25.21% from Rs. 274.90 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.55 crore in June 2019 up 407.73% from Rs. 5.82 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 80.07 crore in June 2019 up 116.52% from Rs. 36.98 crore in June 2018.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 14.47 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.85 in June 2018.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 624.40 on July 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.14% returns over the last 6 months and -20.07% over the last 12 months.