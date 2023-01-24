 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Sagar Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 575.73 crore, up 72.56% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:Net Sales at Rs 575.73 crore in December 2022 up 72.56% from Rs. 333.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.02 crore in December 2022 down 513.13% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.87 crore in December 2022 up 28.31% from Rs. 48.22 crore in December 2021. Sagar Cement shares closed at 223.00 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.
Sagar Cements
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations575.73474.55333.65
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations575.73474.55333.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials94.1683.3961.33
Purchase of Traded Goods4.706.856.18
Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.85-18.98-38.33
Power & Fuel--227.70--
Employees Cost25.1222.9419.71
Depreciation39.7137.9321.86
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses376.32146.94238.46
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.87-32.2224.44
Other Income14.2914.931.92
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.16-17.2926.36
Interest51.3850.2718.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.22-67.568.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-29.22-67.568.00
Tax-2.03-18.373.38
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.19-49.194.62
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.19-49.194.62
Minority Interest5.176.940.71
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-22.02-42.255.33
Equity Share Capital26.1426.1423.50
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.08-3.760.39
Diluted EPS-2.08-3.760.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-2.08-3.760.39
Diluted EPS-2.08-3.760.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Cement - Mini #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sagar Cement #Sagar Cements
first published: Jan 24, 2023 01:33 pm