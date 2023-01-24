Sagar Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 575.73 crore, up 72.56% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 575.73 474.55 333.65 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 575.73 474.55 333.65 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 94.16 83.39 61.33 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.70 6.85 6.18 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 27.85 -18.98 -38.33 Power & Fuel -- 227.70 -- Employees Cost 25.12 22.94 19.71 Depreciation 39.71 37.93 21.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 376.32 146.94 238.46 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.87 -32.22 24.44 Other Income 14.29 14.93 1.92 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.16 -17.29 26.36 Interest 51.38 50.27 18.36 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -29.22 -67.56 8.00 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -29.22 -67.56 8.00 Tax -2.03 -18.37 3.38 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -27.19 -49.19 4.62 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -27.19 -49.19 4.62 Minority Interest 5.17 6.94 0.71 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -22.02 -42.25 5.33 Equity Share Capital 26.14 26.14 23.50 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.08 -3.76 0.39 Diluted EPS -2.08 -3.76 0.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -2.08 -3.76 0.39 Diluted EPS -2.08 -3.76 0.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited