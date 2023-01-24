Sagar Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 575.73 crore, up 72.56% Y-o-Y
January 24, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:Net Sales at Rs 575.73 crore in December 2022 up 72.56% from Rs. 333.65 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.02 crore in December 2022 down 513.13% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.87 crore in December 2022 up 28.31% from Rs. 48.22 crore in December 2021.
|Sagar Cement shares closed at 223.00 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.
|Sagar Cements
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|575.73
|474.55
|333.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|575.73
|474.55
|333.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|94.16
|83.39
|61.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.70
|6.85
|6.18
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|27.85
|-18.98
|-38.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|227.70
|--
|Employees Cost
|25.12
|22.94
|19.71
|Depreciation
|39.71
|37.93
|21.86
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|376.32
|146.94
|238.46
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|7.87
|-32.22
|24.44
|Other Income
|14.29
|14.93
|1.92
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|22.16
|-17.29
|26.36
|Interest
|51.38
|50.27
|18.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-29.22
|-67.56
|8.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-29.22
|-67.56
|8.00
|Tax
|-2.03
|-18.37
|3.38
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.19
|-49.19
|4.62
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.19
|-49.19
|4.62
|Minority Interest
|5.17
|6.94
|0.71
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-22.02
|-42.25
|5.33
|Equity Share Capital
|26.14
|26.14
|23.50
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|-3.76
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|-3.76
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.08
|-3.76
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-2.08
|-3.76
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited