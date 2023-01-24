English
    Sagar Cement Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 575.73 crore, up 72.56% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 01:44 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:Net Sales at Rs 575.73 crore in December 2022 up 72.56% from Rs. 333.65 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 22.02 crore in December 2022 down 513.13% from Rs. 5.33 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 61.87 crore in December 2022 up 28.31% from Rs. 48.22 crore in December 2021.Sagar Cement shares closed at 223.00 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.48% returns over the last 6 months and -10.76% over the last 12 months.
    Sagar Cements
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations575.73474.55333.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations575.73474.55333.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials94.1683.3961.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.706.856.18
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks27.85-18.98-38.33
    Power & Fuel--227.70--
    Employees Cost25.1222.9419.71
    Depreciation39.7137.9321.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses376.32146.94238.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.87-32.2224.44
    Other Income14.2914.931.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.16-17.2926.36
    Interest51.3850.2718.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-29.22-67.568.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-29.22-67.568.00
    Tax-2.03-18.373.38
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.19-49.194.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.19-49.194.62
    Minority Interest5.176.940.71
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-22.02-42.255.33
    Equity Share Capital26.1426.1423.50
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.08-3.760.39
    Diluted EPS-2.08-3.760.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.08-3.760.39
    Diluted EPS-2.08-3.760.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
