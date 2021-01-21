Sagar Cement Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 363.67 crore, up 38.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 363.67 crore in December 2020 up 38.75% from Rs. 262.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.67 crore in December 2020 up 647.63% from Rs. 9.07 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 106.40 crore in December 2020 up 423.36% from Rs. 20.33 crore in December 2019.

Sagar Cement EPS has increased to Rs. 21.15 in December 2020 from Rs. 4.14 in December 2019.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 736.35 on January 20, 2021 (NSE) and has given 51.59% returns over the last 6 months and 32.92% over the last 12 months.