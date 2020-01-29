Sagar Cement Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 262.10 crore, down 17.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 262.10 crore in December 2019 down 17.87% from Rs. 319.11 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.07 crore in December 2019 down 205.39% from Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.33 crore in December 2019 down 34.31% from Rs. 30.95 crore in December 2018.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 561.50 on January 28, 2020 (NSE)