Sagar Cement Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 319.11 crore, up 27.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Sagar Cements are:
Net Sales at Rs 319.11 crore in December 2018 up 27.95% from Rs. 249.40 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2018 down 198.67% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.95 crore in December 2018 down 6.33% from Rs. 33.04 crore in December 2017.
Sagar Cement shares closed at 598.60 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.29% returns over the last 6 months and -40.38% over the last 12 months.
|
|Sagar Cements
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|319.11
|257.70
|249.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|319.11
|257.70
|249.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|56.90
|43.26
|37.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.11
|5.44
|2.91
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.91
|-11.01
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|99.39
|88.97
|78.10
|Employees Cost
|13.45
|15.31
|11.82
|Depreciation
|17.53
|17.14
|13.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|106.21
|94.65
|87.38
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|12.61
|3.94
|18.11
|Other Income
|0.81
|0.64
|1.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|13.42
|4.58
|19.56
|Interest
|17.49
|15.26
|14.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.07
|-10.68
|5.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.07
|-10.68
|5.05
|Tax
|-1.10
|-2.67
|2.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.97
|-8.01
|3.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.97
|-8.01
|3.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-2.97
|-8.01
|3.01
|Equity Share Capital
|20.40
|20.40
|20.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|-3.93
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|-3.93
|1.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.46
|-3.93
|1.48
|Diluted EPS
|-1.46
|-3.93
|1.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited