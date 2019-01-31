Sagar Cement Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 319.11 crore, up 27.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 319.11 crore in December 2018 up 27.95% from Rs. 249.40 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2018 down 198.67% from Rs. 3.01 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 30.95 crore in December 2018 down 6.33% from Rs. 33.04 crore in December 2017.

Sagar Cement shares closed at 598.60 on January 30, 2019 (NSE) and has given -26.29% returns over the last 6 months and -40.38% over the last 12 months.