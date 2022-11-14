 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Saffron Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saffron Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore in September 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 up 19.4% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 68% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021. Saffron Ind shares closed at 6.08 on November 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.18% returns over the last 6 months and 110.38% over the last 12 months.
Saffron Industries
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations4.264.363.87
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.264.363.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials3.813.773.49
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.180.050.14
Depreciation0.440.440.40
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.360.420.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.53-0.32-0.65
Other Income0.01----
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.52-0.32-0.65
Interest0.00----
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.52-0.32-0.65
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-0.52-0.32-0.65
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.52-0.32-0.65
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.52-0.32-0.65
Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.73-0.45-0.90
Diluted EPS------
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.73-0.45-0.90
Diluted EPS------
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

