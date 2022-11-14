Saffron Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 4.26 4.36 3.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4.26 4.36 3.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 3.81 3.77 3.49 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.18 0.05 0.14 Depreciation 0.44 0.44 0.40 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.36 0.42 0.48 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.53 -0.32 -0.65 Other Income 0.01 -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.52 -0.32 -0.65 Interest 0.00 -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.52 -0.32 -0.65 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.52 -0.32 -0.65 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.52 -0.32 -0.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.52 -0.32 -0.65 Equity Share Capital 7.19 7.19 7.19 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.73 -0.45 -0.90 Diluted EPS -- -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.73 -0.45 -0.90 Diluted EPS -- -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited