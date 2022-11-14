Saffron Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saffron Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore in September 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 up 19.4% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 68% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.
|Saffron Ind shares closed at 6.08 on November 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.18% returns over the last 6 months and 110.38% over the last 12 months.
|Saffron Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.26
|4.36
|3.87
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.26
|4.36
|3.87
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.81
|3.77
|3.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.05
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.44
|0.44
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.36
|0.42
|0.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.32
|-0.65
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.32
|-0.65
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.52
|-0.32
|-0.65
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.52
|-0.32
|-0.65
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.52
|-0.32
|-0.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.52
|-0.32
|-0.65
|Equity Share Capital
|7.19
|7.19
|7.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.45
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.73
|-0.45
|-0.90
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited