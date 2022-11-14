Saffron Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore in September 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 up 19.4% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 68% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.