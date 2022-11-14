English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Saffron Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore, up 10.23% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 12:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saffron Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.26 crore in September 2022 up 10.23% from Rs. 3.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.52 crore in September 2022 up 19.4% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2022 up 68% from Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2021.

    Saffron Ind shares closed at 6.08 on November 03, 2022 (BSE) and has given -7.18% returns over the last 6 months and 110.38% over the last 12 months.

    Saffron Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.264.363.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.264.363.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.813.773.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.050.14
    Depreciation0.440.440.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.360.420.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.53-0.32-0.65
    Other Income0.01----
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.52-0.32-0.65
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.52-0.32-0.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.52-0.32-0.65
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.52-0.32-0.65
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.52-0.32-0.65
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-0.45-0.90
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.73-0.45-0.90
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Saffron Ind #Saffron Industries
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 12:44 pm