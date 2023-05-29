Saffron Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, down 35.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in March 2023 down 35.04% from Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2023 down 1443.53% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2023 down 1611.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

Saffron Ind shares closed at 4.14 on May 26, 2023 (BSE)