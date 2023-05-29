Saffron Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, down 35.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saffron Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in March 2023 down 35.04% from Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2023 down 1443.53% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2023 down 1611.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.
Saffron Ind shares closed at 4.14 on May 26, 2023 (BSE)
|Saffron Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.70
|4.69
|5.70
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.70
|4.69
|5.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.33
|3.57
|4.86
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.18
|0.13
|0.14
|Depreciation
|0.61
|0.44
|0.40
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.91
|0.43
|0.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.34
|0.12
|-0.22
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.33
|0.13
|-0.22
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.33
|0.13
|-0.22
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.33
|0.13
|-0.22
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.33
|0.13
|-0.22
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.33
|0.13
|-0.22
|Equity Share Capital
|7.19
|7.19
|7.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.63
|0.18
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.63
|0.18
|-0.30
|Diluted EPS
|--
|--
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited