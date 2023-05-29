English
    Saffron Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore, down 35.04% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saffron Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.70 crore in March 2023 down 35.04% from Rs. 5.70 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in March 2023 down 1443.53% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 2.72 crore in March 2023 down 1611.11% from Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2022.

    Saffron Ind shares closed at 4.14 on May 26, 2023 (BSE)

    Saffron Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.704.695.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.704.695.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.333.574.86
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.180.130.14
    Depreciation0.610.440.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.910.430.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.340.12-0.22
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.330.13-0.22
    Interest0.00----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.330.13-0.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.330.13-0.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.330.13-0.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.330.13-0.22
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.630.18-0.30
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.630.18-0.30
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Saffron Ind #Saffron Industries
    first published: May 29, 2023 12:22 pm