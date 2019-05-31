Saffron Ind Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore, up 46.06% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.24 crore in March 2019 up 46.06% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.33 crore in March 2019 down 30.83% from Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.81 crore in March 2019 up 8% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2018.

Saffron Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.46 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.67 in March 2018.

Saffron Ind shares closed at 5.59 on September 17, 2018 (BSE)