    Saffron Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, down 31.83% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Saffron Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in June 2023 down 31.83% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 down 149.64% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

    Saffron Ind shares closed at 3.06 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.65% returns over the last 6 months

    Saffron Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.973.704.36
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.973.704.36
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.913.333.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.21----
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.140.180.05
    Depreciation0.490.610.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.452.910.42
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.81-3.34-0.32
    Other Income0.000.01--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.81-3.33-0.32
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.81-3.33-0.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.81-3.33-0.32
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.81-3.33-0.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.81-3.33-0.32
    Equity Share Capital7.197.197.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.13-4.63-0.45
    Diluted EPS------
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.13-4.63-0.45
    Diluted EPS------
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

