Saffron Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore, down 31.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.97 crore in June 2023 down 31.83% from Rs. 4.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.81 crore in June 2023 down 149.64% from Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in June 2023 down 366.67% from Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2022.

Saffron Ind shares closed at 3.06 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -36.65% returns over the last 6 months